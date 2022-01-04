Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR) Price Target Cut to $2.95

Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at UBS Group from $3.50 to $2.95 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 8.46% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.50 target price on shares of Venator Materials in a report on Sunday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.41.

Shares of NYSE VNTR traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $2.72. The stock had a trading volume of 2,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 399,649. The firm has a market capitalization of $289.84 million, a P/E ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 1.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.81. Venator Materials has a 52 week low of $2.32 and a 52 week high of $5.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). Venator Materials had a negative net margin of 6.92% and a negative return on equity of 1.55%. The firm had revenue of $557.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $546.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.17) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Venator Materials will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Venator Materials by 967.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 7,375 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Venator Materials during the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Venator Materials during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Venator Materials during the second quarter worth approximately $124,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Venator Materials during the third quarter worth approximately $110,000. Institutional investors own 28.85% of the company’s stock.

Venator Materials Company Profile

Venator Materials Plc engages in the manufacture and marketing of chemical products. The firm focuses on development and manufacture of titanium dioxide pigments and performance additives. It operates through two segments: Titanium Dioxide and Performance Additives. The Titanium Dioxide segment involves the creation of (TiO2) from titanium bearing ores and is a white inert pigment that provides whiteness, opacity and brightness to thousands of everyday items, including coatings, plastics, paper, printing inks, fibers, food and personal care products.

