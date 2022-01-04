Ventus 2 VCT plc (LON:VND) Announces Dividend Increase – GBX 11 Per Share

Ventus 2 VCT plc (LON:VND) announced a dividend on Thursday, December 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 6th will be paid a dividend of GBX 11 ($0.15) per share on Friday, January 21st. This represents a yield of 6.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. This is an increase from Ventus 2 VCT’s previous dividend of $10.00. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

LON:VND opened at GBX 192 ($2.59) on Tuesday. Ventus 2 VCT has a 1 year low of GBX 127 ($1.71) and a 1 year high of GBX 192 ($2.59). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 168.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 159.96. The company has a market cap of £72.32 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.06.

About Ventus 2 VCT

Ventus 2 VCT plc is a venture capital trust specializing in investments in renewable energy sectors. The fund focuses particularly on independent developers, but the majority of investments will be in companies developing, constructing, and operating small and medium onshore wind farms. It also invests in companies which use other renewable energy technology such as biomass, hydro, and landfill gas.

