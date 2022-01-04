Ventus 2 VCT plc (LON:VND) Announces Dividend Increase – GBX 11 Per Share

Ventus 2 VCT plc (LON:VND) announced a dividend on Thursday, December 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 6th will be paid a dividend of GBX 11 ($0.15) per share on Friday, January 21st. This represents a yield of 6.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. This is an increase from Ventus 2 VCT’s previous dividend of $10.00. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
LON:VND opened at GBX 192 ($2.59) on Tuesday. Ventus 2 VCT has a 1 year low of GBX 127 ($1.71) and a 1 year high of GBX 192 ($2.59). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 168.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 159.96. The company has a market cap of £72.32 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.06.
