Venus (XVS) Price Reaches $15.42 on Exchanges

Venus (CURRENCY:XVS) traded down 2.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 3rd. One Venus coin can currently be purchased for approximately $15.42 or 0.00033463 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Venus has traded 4.4% lower against the dollar. Venus has a total market capitalization of $182.96 million and $11.23 million worth of Venus was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Venus

Venus (CRYPTO:XVS) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 5th, 2017. Venus’ total supply is 29,960,733 coins and its circulating supply is 11,862,641 coins. Venus’ official website is venus.io . Venus’ official Twitter account is @VsyncCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Venus is medium.com/venusprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Venus Protocol (“Venus”) is an algorithmic-based money market system designed to bring a complete decentralized finance-based lending and credit system onto Binance Smart Chain. Venus enables users to utilize their cryptocurrencies by supplying collateral to the network that may be borrowed by pledging over-collateralized cryptocurrencies. This creates a secure lending environment where the lender receives a compounded interest rate annually (APY) paid per block, while the borrower pays interest on the cryptocurrency borrowed. These interest rates are set by the protocol in a curve yield, where the rates are automated based on the demand of the specific market, such as Bitcoin. “

Venus Coin Trading

