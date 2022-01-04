Verasity Price Down 16.5% This Week (VRA)

Verasity (CURRENCY:VRA) traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 4th. Verasity has a total market capitalization of $147.92 million and $30.68 million worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Verasity coin can now be purchased for $0.0331 or 0.00000070 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Verasity has traded 16.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000906 BTC.

TON Crystal (TON) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000490 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001199 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000339 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 62.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $48.29 or 0.00101962 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0688 or 0.00000145 BTC.

About Verasity

Verasity is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 19,400,882,350 coins and its circulating supply is 4,470,185,346 coins. The Reddit community for Verasity is /r/Verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Verasity is medium.com/verasity. The official website for Verasity is www.verasity.io. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Verasity is the next generation of video sharing platform enhanced with blockchain technology. It aims to empower content creators by allowing them to choose how to monetize videos and also users by giving them more content and options and letting them choose if advertising is wanted and rewarding users that view it. Verasity (VRA) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network and is used in the platform as a reward and payment method. “

Buying and Selling Verasity

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verasity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verasity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Verasity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

