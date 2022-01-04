Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) Stock Position Lifted by BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A.

BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) by 38.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 446,492 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 124,912 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A.’s holdings in Vericel were worth $21,789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vericel by 10.1% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,020 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Vericel by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 45,424 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,217,000 after buying an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp raised its position in shares of Vericel by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 8,770 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in Vericel by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 10,589 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vericel by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 62,799 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,297,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:VCEL opened at $41.07 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of -4,107.00 and a beta of 1.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $41.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.65. Vericel Co. has a 1 year low of $30.03 and a 1 year high of $68.94.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $34.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.07 million. Vericel had a net margin of 0.14% and a return on equity of 0.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Vericel Co. will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

In other Vericel news, COO Michael Halpin sold 10,000 shares of Vericel stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.57, for a total value of $505,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathan Mark Hopper sold 14,881 shares of Vericel stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.11, for a total value of $596,876.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,881 shares of company stock worth $1,591,277 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

VCEL has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Securities cut their price target on Vericel from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vericel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.00.

Vericel Corp. engages in the research, product development, manufacture, and distribution of patient-specific, expanded cellular therapies for use in the treatment of patients with diseases. Its product portfolio includes MACI and Epicel. The MACI portfolio is FDA-approved product that applies the process of tissue engineering to grow cells on scaffolds using healthy cartilage tissue from the patient’s own knee.

