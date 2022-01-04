ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) Shares Acquired by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. increased its stake in shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,688 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,440 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in ViacomCBS were worth $778,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VIAC. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in ViacomCBS by 278.5% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 95,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,310,000 after purchasing an additional 70,157 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of ViacomCBS by 28.4% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 30,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after buying an additional 6,836 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ViacomCBS by 99.8% in the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 457,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,690,000 after buying an additional 228,646 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in ViacomCBS by 0.9% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 4,475,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,282,000 after acquiring an additional 37,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in ViacomCBS by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 638,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,881,000 after acquiring an additional 69,206 shares in the last quarter. 63.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Shari Redstone bought 27,525 shares of ViacomCBS stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $36.30 per share, with a total value of $999,157.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Robert M. Bakish purchased 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.92 per share, with a total value of $502,880.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VIAC opened at $32.24 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.66. ViacomCBS Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.29 and a 1 year high of $101.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.87 billion, a PE ratio of 6.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.58.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76. ViacomCBS had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 14.20%. The company had revenue of $6.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.79%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered ViacomCBS from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on ViacomCBS from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on ViacomCBS from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of ViacomCBS from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Macquarie reduced their target price on shares of ViacomCBS from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ViacomCBS currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.04.

ViacomCBS Profile

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

