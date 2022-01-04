Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR) Position Raised by Argent Capital Management LLC

Argent Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR) by 412.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 107,993 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 86,906 shares during the quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Victory Capital were worth $3,781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Victory Capital by 74.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Victory Capital by 219,900.0% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 2,199 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Victory Capital by 66.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 1,419 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Victory Capital by 43.9% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Victory Capital by 406.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 4,242 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Victory Capital from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Victory Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Victory Capital from $43.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Victory Capital from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Victory Capital has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.71.

Shares of VCTR opened at $36.24 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.42. The stock has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 1.08. Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.69 and a 1-year high of $43.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.09. Victory Capital had a return on equity of 41.03% and a net margin of 30.59%. The company had revenue of $226.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. will post 4.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. This is a boost from Victory Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Victory Capital’s payout ratio is 19.10%.

In other Victory Capital news, Director Richard M. Demartini bought 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $35.30 per share, with a total value of $476,550.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David Craig Brown bought 29,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.62 per share, for a total transaction of $1,017,828.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 50,400 shares of company stock worth $1,754,028. Company insiders own 10.53% of the company’s stock.

Victory Capital Company Profile

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of investment management products and services to institutional and intermediary clients. The company sells and distributes its products through centralized distribution model, broker-dealers, retirement platforms, and registered investment advisor networks.

