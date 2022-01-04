Victory Capital Management Inc. Buys 98 Shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,222 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Markel were worth $11,021,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MKL. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Markel by 109.1% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 23 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Markel in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Markel in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in shares of Markel in the 2nd quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new position in shares of Markel in the 2nd quarter worth about $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MKL opened at $1,223.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. Markel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $942.44 and a fifty-two week high of $1,343.56. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,255.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,242.85.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $16.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.84 by $4.70. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. Markel had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 6.32%. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.41 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Markel Co. will post 58.75 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Markel from $1,350.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Markel from $1,450.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Markel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,380.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood lowered shares of Markel from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Markel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,292.50.

In other news, Director Steven A. Markel sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,317.25, for a total transaction of $1,317,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven A. Markel sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,295.82, for a total transaction of $1,943,730.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,750 shares of company stock valued at $6,188,208. 1.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Markel Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in underwriting specialty insurance products for a variety of niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment includes all direct business and facultative placements written within the company’s underwriting operations.

