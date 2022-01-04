Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $10.06 Million Position in Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 156,087 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,273 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Transcat were worth $10,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Transcat in the third quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Navellier & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Transcat in the third quarter valued at approximately $556,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in Transcat in the third quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Transcat in the third quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in Transcat in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.54% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Transcat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 24th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Transcat from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Transcat from $72.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Transcat presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.64.

In related news, CEO Lee D. Rudow sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.29, for a total value of $3,055,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Scott Deverell sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.76, for a total transaction of $47,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 38,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,323,420 in the last three months. 6.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRNS opened at $90.92 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $89.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.49. Transcat, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.54 and a 52 week high of $101.05. The company has a market capitalization of $683.63 million, a PE ratio of 59.04, a PEG ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 0.73.

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. Transcat had a net margin of 6.11% and a return on equity of 15.31%. The company had revenue of $50.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Transcat, Inc. will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Transcat Profile

Transcat, Inc engages in provision of calibration and laboratory instrument services. It operates through the Service and Distribution segments. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualifications, preventive maintenance, consulting, and other related services. The Distribution segment distributes professional grade test, measurement, and control instrumentation.

