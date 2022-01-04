Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $9.65 Million Stock Holdings in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) by 45.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 309,429 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 97,093 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Valvoline were worth $9,648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VVV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Valvoline by 51.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,794,296 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $285,463,000 after purchasing an additional 2,986,234 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Valvoline by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,127,691 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $393,664,000 after acquiring an additional 1,509,066 shares during the period. Scharf Investments LLC increased its position in Valvoline by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Scharf Investments LLC now owns 4,518,560 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $140,993,000 after acquiring an additional 544,139 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Valvoline by 66.8% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,040,358 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,770,000 after acquiring an additional 416,557 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi acquired a new position in Valvoline in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $11,443,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Jamal K. Muashsher sold 1,527 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.23, for a total transaction of $53,796.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Julie Marie O’daniel sold 3,537 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.28, for a total transaction of $124,785.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 5,278 shares of company stock worth $186,322. 0.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on VVV shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Valvoline from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of Valvoline from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Valvoline from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on shares of Valvoline from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Valvoline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.89.

NYSE:VVV opened at $37.16 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.42, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.82. Valvoline Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.51 and a 52 week high of $37.55. The company has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.23 and a beta of 1.36.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. Valvoline had a net margin of 14.09% and a return on equity of 2,978.72%. The company had revenue of $835.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $849.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Valvoline Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. Valvoline’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.83%.

Valvoline Profile

Valvoline, Inc engages in producing, marketing and supplying of engine & automotive maintenance products and services. The firm operates through the following segments: Quick Lubes, Core North America and International. The Quick Lubes segment provides services to passenger car and light truck quick lube market through company-owned and independent franchised retail quick lube service center stores and independent express care stores that service vehicles with valvoline products.

