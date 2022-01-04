Victory Capital Management Inc. Increases Stake in Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN) by 61.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 386,353 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 147,392 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Grid Dynamics were worth $11,289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Grid Dynamics by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Grid Dynamics by 54.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Grid Dynamics by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 42,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,000 after acquiring an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Grid Dynamics by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Grid Dynamics by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,573 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.41% of the company’s stock.

GDYN opened at $39.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -215.65 and a beta of 0.67. Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.97 and a 52 week high of $42.81. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.74.

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $57.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.87 million. Grid Dynamics had a positive return on equity of 10.83% and a negative net margin of 5.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 120.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Shuo Zhang sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.38, for a total value of $275,660.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Yueou Wang sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.82, for a total value of $378,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 36,556 shares of company stock worth $1,388,382. Corporate insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Grid Dynamics from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Citigroup began coverage on Grid Dynamics in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.14.

About Grid Dynamics

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc provides digital engineering and information technology services. Its core business is to deliver focused and complex technical consulting, software design, development, testing and internet service operations. The company also helps organizations become more agile and create innovative digital products and experiences through its deep expertise in emerging technology, such as AI, data science, cloud computing, big data and DevOps, lean software development practices and a performance product culture.

