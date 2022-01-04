Victory Capital Management Inc. Increases Stake in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) by 48.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 181,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,056 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $9,169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Ingersoll Rand during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the third quarter valued at $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 54.3% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the second quarter valued at $40,000. 96.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Ingersoll Rand news, insider Sia Abbaszadeh sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.59, for a total value of $292,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Michael J. Scheske sold 6,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.98, for a total transaction of $418,180.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on IR shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Vertical Research started coverage on Ingersoll Rand in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $69.00 price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ingersoll Rand from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ingersoll Rand presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.80.

IR stock opened at $59.63 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $58.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.61. The company has a market capitalization of $24.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.63 and a beta of 1.47. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.64 and a 1-year high of $62.64.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 7.11% and a net margin of 7.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.13%. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.00%.

Ingersoll Rand Company Profile

Ingersoll Rand, Inc provides a broad range of mission critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies, providing services and solutions to increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Technologies and Services, Precision and Science Technologies, High Pressure Solutions, and Specialty Vehicle Technologies.

