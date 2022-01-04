Victory Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stake in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) by 16.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 100,213 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,412 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Peloton Interactive were worth $8,724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in Peloton Interactive by 39.2% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 28,189,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,453,855,000 after acquiring an additional 7,933,027 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Peloton Interactive by 1.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,324,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,768,652,000 after acquiring an additional 312,045 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Peloton Interactive by 15.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,616,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,577,000 after acquiring an additional 769,458 shares during the period. Coatue Management LLC grew its position in Peloton Interactive by 201.7% during the second quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 4,729,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,588,000 after acquiring an additional 3,162,164 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Peloton Interactive by 54.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,230,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,702,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486,847 shares during the period. 74.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PTON opened at $35.20 on Tuesday. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.91 and a 12 month high of $171.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $10.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.37 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.78.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.15) by ($0.10). Peloton Interactive had a negative net margin of 15.59% and a negative return on equity of 35.32%. The business had revenue of $805.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $808.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -2.82 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PTON. Argus downgraded Peloton Interactive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. JMP Securities downgraded Peloton Interactive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group downgraded Peloton Interactive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, November 5th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Peloton Interactive from $65.00 to $30.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Peloton Interactive from $55.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Peloton Interactive presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.21.

In other news, insider X Cycle L.P. Tcv purchased 641,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $46.00 per share, with a total value of $29,514,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Mariana Garavaglia sold 3,329 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.61, for a total value of $175,138.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 117,801 shares of company stock worth $10,423,761. 13.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

