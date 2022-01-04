Village Super Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLGEA) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.25

Village Super Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLGEA) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 17th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share on Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 5th.

Village Super Market has decreased its dividend payment by 25.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

VLGEA stock opened at $23.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $342.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.36 and a beta of 0.14. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.54. Village Super Market has a one year low of $21.00 and a one year high of $26.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Village Super Market (NASDAQ:VLGEA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 12th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $536.28 million during the quarter. Village Super Market had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 6.80%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Village Super Market from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Village Super Market during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $978,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Village Super Market by 33.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 7,572 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Village Super Market by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 19,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Village Super Market during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $268,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Village Super Market by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the period. 42.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Village Super Market Company Profile

Village Super Market, Inc engages in the retail sale of food and nonfood products. It operates through the ShopRite and Gourmet Garage brands. The company was founded by Nicholas Sumas and Perry Sumas in 1937 and is headquartered in Springfield, NJ.

