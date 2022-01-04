Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) Shares Down 4.5% Following Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) were down 4.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after CLSA lowered their price target on the stock from $11.80 to $10.00. The company traded as low as $7.97 and last traded at $7.99. Approximately 51,375 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 11,647,723 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.37.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded Vipshop from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Vipshop from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. New Street Research downgraded Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Citigroup downgraded Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Benchmark downgraded Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.64.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in Vipshop by 59.5% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,395 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vipshop by 52.5% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,278 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Vipshop during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Vipshop by 4.1% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 35,790 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Vipshop by 5.8% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 32,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $643,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares during the period. 45.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 0.66.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The technology company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $1.31. Vipshop had a return on equity of 18.86% and a net margin of 4.80%. The firm had revenue of $23.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Vipshop Company Profile (NYSE:VIPS)

VipShop Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of online products sales and distributions services. It offers womenswear; menswear; footwear; accessories; handbags; apparel for children; sportswear and sporting goods; cosmetic goods; home and lifestyle products; luxury goods; and gifts and miscellaneous.

