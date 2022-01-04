Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:VGI)

Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSE:VGI) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, November 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share on Monday, January 10th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 5th.

Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund has decreased its dividend by 29.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of NYSE:VGI opened at $11.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.58. Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund has a 1 year low of $10.60 and a 1 year high of $12.75.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSE:VGI) by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,394 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,937 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund were worth $252,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

About Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund

Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is co-managed by Virtus Investment Advisers, Inc and Newfleet Asset Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in both investment grade and high yield debt instruments issued by the government, corporate, bank loans, mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, taxable municipal bonds, and tax-exempt municipal bonds.

