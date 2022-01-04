Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) Receives $24.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.00.

VST has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Vistra from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Vistra in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vistra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st.

Get Vistra alerts:

In other Vistra news, insider Oaktree Capital Group Holdings sold 1,041,573 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total transaction of $20,935,617.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Vistra by 124.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,632,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,089,000 after acquiring an additional 9,763,243 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Vistra by 8.1% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,637,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,204,000 after buying an additional 1,026,364 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Vistra by 8.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,132,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,956,000 after buying an additional 807,397 shares in the last quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc CT boosted its holdings in Vistra by 7.8% during the third quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc CT now owns 7,425,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,983,000 after buying an additional 536,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vistra by 13.7% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 7,256,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,275,000 after buying an additional 876,525 shares in the last quarter. 90.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VST traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 129,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,882,713. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.68 and its 200-day moving average is $19.25. Vistra has a 52-week low of $15.47 and a 52-week high of $24.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.44, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

Vistra (NYSE:VST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($1.49). The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter. Vistra had a negative return on equity of 30.01% and a negative net margin of 17.98%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Vistra will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. Vistra’s payout ratio is -14.35%.

About Vistra

Vistra Corp. is an energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and power generation. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset and Asset Closure. The Retail segment sells electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers.

Read More: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Vistra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vistra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.