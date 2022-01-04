VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO) Major Shareholder Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran Sells 550 Shares

VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO) major shareholder Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.56, for a total transaction of $10,758.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran also recently made the following trade(s):

Get VIZIO alerts:

On Thursday, December 23rd, Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran sold 5,000 shares of VIZIO stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.79, for a total transaction of $93,950.00.

On Tuesday, December 21st, Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran sold 5,000 shares of VIZIO stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.74, for a total transaction of $93,700.00.

On Thursday, December 16th, Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran sold 5,000 shares of VIZIO stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.05, for a total transaction of $95,250.00.

On Tuesday, December 14th, Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran sold 5,000 shares of VIZIO stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.15, for a total transaction of $90,750.00.

On Thursday, November 18th, Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran sold 1,612 shares of VIZIO stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.09, for a total transaction of $33,997.08.

On Tuesday, November 16th, Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran sold 100,000 shares of VIZIO stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.44, for a total transaction of $2,144,000.00.

NYSE:VZIO opened at $19.47 on Tuesday. VIZIO Holding Corp. has a 12 month low of $17.25 and a 12 month high of $28.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.46.

VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $588.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $588.30 million. As a group, research analysts predict that VIZIO Holding Corp. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on VZIO shares. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of VIZIO in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Barrington Research started coverage on shares of VIZIO in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Cannonball Research started coverage on shares of VIZIO in a report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of VIZIO from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of VIZIO in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, VIZIO currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VZIO. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in VIZIO during the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in VIZIO during the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in VIZIO during the 3rd quarter valued at about $83,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in VIZIO during the 3rd quarter valued at about $106,000. Finally, Grace Capital bought a new stake in VIZIO during the 3rd quarter valued at about $246,000. 6.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About VIZIO

VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling integrated home entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape.

Recommended Story: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Receive News & Ratings for VIZIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VIZIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.