Vtex (NYSE:VTEX) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $9.93

Shares of Vtex (NYSE:VTEX) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $9.93 and last traded at $10.00, with a volume of 5183 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.63.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Vtex from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Vtex from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vtex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.43.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 5.16 and a current ratio of 5.16. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.35.

Vtex (NYSE:VTEX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $31.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.29 million. Vtex had a negative net margin of 45.99% and a negative return on equity of 40.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Vtex will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kiron Capital Gestao de Recursos Ltda. purchased a new position in shares of Vtex in the third quarter worth about $6,296,000. VELT Partners Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new position in shares of Vtex in the third quarter worth about $18,552,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new position in shares of Vtex in the third quarter worth about $1,131,000. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Vtex during the third quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vtex during the third quarter worth about $1,682,000. 8.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vtex Company Profile (NYSE:VTEX)

VTEX provides a software-as-a-service digital commerce platform for enterprise brands and retailers. The company’s platform enables customers to execute commerce strategy, including building online stores, integrating and managing orders across channels and creating marketplaces to sell products from third-party vendors.

