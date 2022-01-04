Wacoal Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:WACLY) Short Interest Update

Wacoal Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:WACLY) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 66.7% from the November 30th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Wacoal stock opened at $94.94 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $96.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.39 and a beta of 0.38. Wacoal has a 52-week low of $90.00 and a 52-week high of $116.50.

Wacoal (OTCMKTS:WACLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter. Wacoal had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 3.81%. The company had revenue of $409.82 million for the quarter.

Wacoal Holdings Corp. engages in the management of its group companies which are involved in the manufacture, wholesale, and retail of women’s intimate apparel, outerwear, sportswear, textile products and accessories. Its operations are carried out through the following segments: Domestic Wacoal Business, Overseas Wacoal Business, Peach John Business, and Others.

