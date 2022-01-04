Wafra Inc. Invests $26.51 Million in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Wafra Inc. bought a new position in shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 358,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,509,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SNAP. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Snap by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 44,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,044,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Snap by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 168,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,504,000 after acquiring an additional 43,245 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Snap by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 23,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,580,000 after acquiring an additional 2,298 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in shares of Snap during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Snap by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 37,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,563,000 after acquiring an additional 3,230 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.49% of the company’s stock.

SNAP has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Snap from $95.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Guggenheim reissued an “average” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Snap in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Snap from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Snap from $88.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Snap from $73.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.09.

SNAP opened at $46.59 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 5.53 and a quick ratio of 5.53. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.24 and its 200 day moving average is $64.14. Snap Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.96 and a fifty-two week high of $83.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -110.93 and a beta of 1.07.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.06. Snap had a negative net margin of 16.72% and a negative return on equity of 23.65%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.14) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Snap Inc. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Snap news, insider Jeremi Gorman sold 36,335 shares of Snap stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.85, for a total value of $1,629,624.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Joanna Coles sold 1,893 shares of Snap stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.88, for a total transaction of $145,533.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,459,225 shares of company stock worth $80,918,361.

About Snap

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

