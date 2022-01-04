Wafra Inc. Purchases New Stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Wafra Inc. purchased a new stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 195,499 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $13,877,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MU. Amundi acquired a new position in Micron Technology during the second quarter worth $678,800,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 214.0% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 11,689,965 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $993,414,000 after acquiring an additional 7,966,929 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 564.4% in the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,203,780 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $357,237,000 after acquiring an additional 3,571,088 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the second quarter worth $171,935,000. Finally, Baupost Group LLC MA raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 32.1% in the second quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 7,163,416 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $608,747,000 after acquiring an additional 1,740,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Micron Technology stock opened at $95.75 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.78, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.15. Micron Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.67 and a twelve month high of $96.96.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.68 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 24.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.17%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Micron Technology from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Micron Technology from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Raymond James upped their target price on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Micron Technology from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.16.

In other Micron Technology news, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.85, for a total transaction of $348,132.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $1,350,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,284 shares of company stock worth $2,379,479. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

