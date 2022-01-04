Wafra Inc. Raises Stake in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Wafra Inc. boosted its position in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 9.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Wafra Inc.’s holdings in Equinix were worth $2,204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marcum Wealth LLC boosted its position in Equinix by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Equinix by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in Equinix by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,237,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. boosted its position in Equinix by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 1,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $807,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Equinix by 40.2% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 368,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $291,079,000 after purchasing an additional 105,554 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EQIX opened at $836.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $75.28 billion, a PE ratio of 176.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Equinix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $586.73 and a twelve month high of $885.26. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $810.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $815.81.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.97 by ($4.29). The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. Equinix had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 6.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.48 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Equinix, Inc. will post 24.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $2.87 per share. This represents a $11.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 16th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 241.68%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered Equinix from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Barclays increased their target price on Equinix from $879.00 to $939.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Equinix from $920.00 to $880.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Edward Jones lowered Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Equinix from $915.00 to $950.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Equinix currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $886.12.

In related news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 143 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $783.00, for a total transaction of $111,969.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $799.99, for a total value of $799,990.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,218 shares of company stock valued at $971,829 over the last 90 days. 13.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Equinix

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data centre solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

