Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) Receives $139.57 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $139.57.
Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Waste Connections in a research report on Sunday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $136.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $144.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th.
In related news, SVP Jason Craft sold 1,250 shares of Waste Connections stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.21, for a total transaction of $172,762.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP James Little sold 2,500 shares of Waste Connections stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.76, for a total transaction of $344,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
NYSE:WCN opened at $134.06 on Friday. Waste Connections has a 1 year low of $97.02 and a 1 year high of $138.82. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.93 billion, a PE ratio of 60.12, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.72.
Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. Waste Connections had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 11.73%. Waste Connections’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Waste Connections will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. This is an increase from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 8th. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.26%.
About Waste Connections
Waste Connections, Inc engages in the provision of solid waste services. Its services include waste collection, transfer, disposal, treatment and recycling. It also provides non-hazardous exploration and production, waste treatment, recovery and disposal services. The company was founded by Ronald J.
