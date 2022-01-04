Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) Receives $139.57 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $139.57.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Waste Connections in a research report on Sunday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $136.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $144.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

Get Waste Connections alerts:

In related news, SVP Jason Craft sold 1,250 shares of Waste Connections stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.21, for a total transaction of $172,762.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP James Little sold 2,500 shares of Waste Connections stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.76, for a total transaction of $344,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 65.9% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 277 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Waste Connections in the third quarter worth about $41,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 236.0% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 336 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in shares of Waste Connections in the second quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 30.0% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 710 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. 80.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:WCN opened at $134.06 on Friday. Waste Connections has a 1 year low of $97.02 and a 1 year high of $138.82. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.93 billion, a PE ratio of 60.12, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.72.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. Waste Connections had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 11.73%. Waste Connections’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Waste Connections will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. This is an increase from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 8th. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.26%.

About Waste Connections

Waste Connections, Inc engages in the provision of solid waste services. Its services include waste collection, transfer, disposal, treatment and recycling. It also provides non-hazardous exploration and production, waste treatment, recovery and disposal services. The company was founded by Ronald J.

Featured Story: What are earnings reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Connections Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Connections and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.