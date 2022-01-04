Watsco, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $1.95 (NYSE:WSO)

Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of 1.95 per share by the construction company on Monday, January 31st. This represents a $7.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th.

Watsco has increased its dividend by 36.2% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 8 years.

Shares of WSO opened at $304.51 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $302.09 and its 200-day moving average is $288.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.88 and a beta of 0.79. Watsco has a 12-month low of $224.25 and a 12-month high of $318.98.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The construction company reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.55 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. Watsco had a net margin of 6.52% and a return on equity of 20.51%. The business’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.76 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Watsco will post 10.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Watsco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $330.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $288.29.

Watsco, Inc engages in distribution of air conditioning, heating and refrigeration equipment and related parts. Its products include residential central air conditioners, gas, electric & oil furnaces, commercial air conditioning & heating equipment, and other specialized equipment, parts, including replacement compressors, evaporator coils, motors and other component parts; and supplies, including thermostats, insulation material, refrigerants, ductwork, grills, registers, sheet metal, tools, copper tubing, concrete pads, tape, adhesives, and other ancillary supplies.

