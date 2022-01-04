Wedbush Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS)

Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush upped their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Webster Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 3rd. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $6.30 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $5.90.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Webster Financial from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Webster Financial from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Webster Financial from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.40.

WBS stock opened at $57.76 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $56.20. The firm has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a PE ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 1.42. Webster Financial has a 1 year low of $41.07 and a 1 year high of $63.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08. The firm had revenue of $313.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.90 million. Webster Financial had a net margin of 28.56% and a return on equity of 13.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 8th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.56%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WBS. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Webster Financial by 9.1% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management increased its holdings in Webster Financial by 0.5% during the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 35,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,910,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Webster Financial by 3.3% during the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Webster Financial by 0.3% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 81,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,355,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Webster Financial by 5.6% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 5,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

About Webster Financial

Webster Financial Corp., is holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking. The Commercial Banking segment includes commercial banking and private banking.

