Wedbush Weighs in on Signature Bank’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:SBNY)

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) – Equities researchers at Wedbush upped their FY2021 EPS estimates for Signature Bank in a research report issued on Monday, January 3rd. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $14.69 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $14.67. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $340.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Signature Bank’s Q4 2021 earnings at $3.99 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $4.02 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $4.27 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $4.71 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $17.90 EPS.

Get Signature Bank alerts:

SBNY has been the subject of several other research reports. Maxim Group upped their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $330.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Signature Bank in a report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $305.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $288.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $345.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $340.62.

Signature Bank stock opened at $327.34 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $316.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $279.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.91. Signature Bank has a one year low of $132.05 and a one year high of $342.03.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $3.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.72 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $512.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $513.34 million. Signature Bank had a net margin of 37.52% and a return on equity of 12.14%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.62 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.06%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Signature Bank by 6.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,285,318 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,298,339,000 after buying an additional 315,375 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Signature Bank by 2.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,285,183 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,439,050,000 after buying an additional 129,769 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Signature Bank by 0.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,844,962 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,190,165,000 after buying an additional 41,884 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Signature Bank by 65.5% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,120,157 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $304,997,000 after buying an additional 443,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 887,420 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $241,627,000 after purchasing an additional 159,624 shares during the period. 89.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Signature Bank

Signature Bank engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Specialty Finance segments. The Commercial Banking segment comprises of commercial real estate lending, commercial and industrial lending, and commercial deposit gathering activities.

Featured Story: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for Signature Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signature Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.