Weebit Nano Limited (ASX:WBT) Insider Acquires A$80,356.95 in Stock

Weebit Nano Limited (ASX:WBT) insider Jacob (Coby) Hanoch purchased 178,571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.45 ($0.32) per share, for a total transaction of A$80,356.95 ($57,810.76).

The company has a current ratio of 21.52, a quick ratio of 21.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Weebit Nano Company Profile

Weebit Nano Limited develops a non-volatile memory using a Resistive RAM (ReRAM) technology based on silicon oxide. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in Melbourne, Australia.

