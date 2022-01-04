Wells Fargo & Company Increases The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) Price Target to $85.00

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) had its target price boosted by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $83.00 to $85.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 22.28% from the company’s previous close.

HIG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Hartford Financial Services Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.53.

Get The Hartford Financial Services Group alerts:

The Hartford Financial Services Group stock opened at $69.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The Hartford Financial Services Group has a 1-year low of $47.47 and a 1-year high of $78.17.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.40. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 11.95%. The firm had revenue of $5.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Hartford Financial Services Group will post 5.69 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Jonathan R. Bennett sold 20,593 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $1,544,475.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 142.1% during the third quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 431 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. MCF Advisors LLC grew its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 197.9% during the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 572 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 817 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.86% of the company’s stock.

About The Hartford Financial Services Group

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc is an insurance and financial services company. The company provides life insurance, group and employee benefits, automobile and homeowners insurance and business insurance, as well as investment products, annuities, mutual funds, and college savings plans. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits and Hartford Funds.

Further Reading: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Receive News & Ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.