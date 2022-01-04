Wells Fargo & Company Lowers UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) to Equal Weight

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) was downgraded by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company to an “equal weight” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of UMB Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st.

Shares of NASDAQ:UMBF opened at $107.43 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $104.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. UMB Financial has a twelve month low of $67.33 and a twelve month high of $109.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a PE ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 0.97.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.15. UMB Financial had a net margin of 30.26% and a return on equity of 14.22%. The company had revenue of $317.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.80 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.59 earnings per share. UMB Financial’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that UMB Financial will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other UMB Financial news, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 1,267 shares of UMB Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.36, for a total transaction of $136,025.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Uma Wilson sold 275 shares of UMB Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.97, for a total transaction of $29,416.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,787 shares of company stock worth $712,346 over the last three months. Insiders own 10.16% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UMBF. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 3.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,902 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,155,000 after buying an additional 976 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 17.3% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,047 shares of the bank’s stock worth $563,000 after buying an additional 893 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 28.0% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 82,359 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,664,000 after buying an additional 17,993 shares during the period. Nuance Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 3.3% in the second quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 462,458 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,036,000 after buying an additional 14,973 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of UMB Financial in the second quarter worth $537,000. 84.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About UMB Financial

UMB Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of bank and asset services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Institutional Banking, and Personal Banking. The Commercial Banking segment serves the commercial lending and leasing, capital markets, and treasury management needs of the company’s mid-market businesses and governmental entities by offering various products and services.

