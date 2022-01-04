Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PAI) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PAI) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a decline of 76.0% from the November 30th total of 10,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund by 48.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 70,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after buying an additional 22,992 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $233,000. Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 53,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $795,000 after buying an additional 13,495 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 63,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $992,000 after buying an additional 13,131 shares during the period. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 40,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $640,000 after buying an additional 5,646 shares during the period. 8.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund alerts:

Shares of PAI stock traded down $0.11 on Tuesday, hitting $15.23. 24,604 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,752. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.91. Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund has a twelve month low of $14.72 and a twelve month high of $17.41.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.0465 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%.

About Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund

Western Asset Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Western Asset Management Company. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade debt, including government securities, bank debt, commercial paper, and cash or cash equivalents.

Read More: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.