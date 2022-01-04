WestRock (NYSE:WRK) Given New $53.00 Price Target at Citigroup

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at Citigroup from $60.00 to $53.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price objective points to a potential upside of 14.45% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on WRK. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of WestRock from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Truist began coverage on shares of WestRock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $84.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of WestRock in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of WestRock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.83.

Shares of NYSE:WRK traded up $2.12 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.31. The company had a trading volume of 49,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,871,379. The company has a fifty day moving average of $46.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.18. WestRock has a 12 month low of $40.04 and a 12 month high of $62.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5 billion. WestRock had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 8.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that WestRock will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director James E. Nevels sold 3,050 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.45, for a total value of $150,822.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WRK. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in WestRock by 40.9% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 311,236 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,936,000 after purchasing an additional 90,397 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of WestRock by 2.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 34,918 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,859,000 after acquiring an additional 988 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of WestRock in the second quarter worth approximately $250,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of WestRock in the second quarter worth approximately $531,000. Finally, Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of WestRock in the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.78% of the company’s stock.

WestRock Company Profile

WestRock Co engages in the provision of paper and packaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging. The Corrugated Packaging segment consists of its containerboard mill and corrugated packaging operations, as well as recycling operations. The Consumer Packaging segment includes consumer mills, folding carton, beverage, merchandising displays, and partition operations.

