Whitecap Resources Inc. (TSE:WCP) Director Buys C$115,050.00 in Stock

Whitecap Resources Inc. (TSE:WCP) Director Grant Bradley Fagerheim bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$7.67 per share, with a total value of C$115,050.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,548,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$19,548,038.12.

Grant Bradley Fagerheim also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 26th, Grant Bradley Fagerheim bought 20,000 shares of Whitecap Resources stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$6.85 per share, with a total value of C$137,000.00.

On Monday, November 15th, Grant Bradley Fagerheim bought 5,000 shares of Whitecap Resources stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$7.07 per share, with a total value of C$35,350.00.

TSE WCP traded up C$0.23 on Tuesday, reaching C$7.72. The company had a trading volume of 2,639,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,227,853. The firm has a market cap of C$4.90 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.17. Whitecap Resources Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$4.46 and a fifty-two week high of C$8.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$7.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$6.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.30, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C($0.06). The company had revenue of C$728.10 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Whitecap Resources Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.0225 per share. This is an increase from Whitecap Resources’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. Whitecap Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.27%.

Several research firms have weighed in on WCP. Tudor Pickering upped their target price on Whitecap Resources to C$9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$10.50 price target on shares of Whitecap Resources in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Whitecap Resources in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, ATB Capital upped their price target on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$11.25 to C$11.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$10.08.

About Whitecap Resources

Whitecap Resources Inc, oil and gas company, acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, Northwest Alberta and British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southwest Saskatchewan. As of February 24, 2021, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 507,287 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

