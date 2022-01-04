Whiteheart (WHITE) Trading 17.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Whiteheart (CURRENCY:WHITE) traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 3rd. One Whiteheart coin can now be purchased for $466.38 or 0.01005457 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Whiteheart has traded down 17.1% against the U.S. dollar. Whiteheart has a market cap of $4.15 million and approximately $4,726.00 worth of Whiteheart was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002157 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001792 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.03 or 0.00064734 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,743.68 or 0.08070967 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.21 or 0.00062972 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.94 or 0.00075327 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $46,298.42 or 0.99814397 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00007307 BTC.

Whiteheart Coin Profile

Whiteheart was first traded on December 21st, 2020. Whiteheart’s total supply is 8,888 coins. Whiteheart’s official Twitter account is @WhiteheartDeFi and its Facebook page is accessible here . Whiteheart’s official website is www.whiteheart.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Whiteheart is an on-chain hedging protocol built on top of the Hegic protocol 2. The core part of the hedging protocol is a new financial primitive called hedge contract. Hedge contract is a system of Ethereum smart contracts that can automatically conduct the process of hedging users' holdings' market value. “

Buying and Selling Whiteheart

