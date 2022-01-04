Widercoin Price Down 22.5% Over Last 7 Days (WDR)

Widercoin (CURRENCY:WDR) traded down 8.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 4th. Widercoin has a market capitalization of $34,660.35 and approximately $2,056.00 worth of Widercoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Widercoin has traded 22.5% lower against the dollar. One Widercoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002165 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001796 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.28 or 0.00063377 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 18.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.63 or 0.00074968 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,801.80 or 0.08229471 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.72 or 0.00079485 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,096.56 or 0.99781773 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00007538 BTC.

Widercoin Coin Profile

Widercoin’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 63,269,412 coins. Widercoin’s official Twitter account is @CoinWider

Widercoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Widercoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Widercoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Widercoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

