WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $38.50.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.

NASDAQ WSC opened at $40.33 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. WillScot Mobile Mini has a 1-year low of $22.75 and a 1-year high of $41.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.58 and a 200-day moving average of $32.69. The company has a market cap of $9.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.11, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.75.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.07. WillScot Mobile Mini had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 8.61%. The company had revenue of $490.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $464.66 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that WillScot Mobile Mini will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other WillScot Mobile Mini news, Director Michael W. Upchurch acquired 10,000 shares of WillScot Mobile Mini stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $38.43 per share, with a total value of $384,300.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 23.04% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WSC. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini by 16.6% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the period. Bbva USA acquired a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini in the second quarter valued at $74,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini by 19.9% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini by 106.7% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 2,641 shares during the period. 98.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About WillScot Mobile Mini

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides modular and portable storage services. The firm offers furniture rental, transportation and logistics, storage & facilities services and commercial real estate services. It offers turnkey office space and storage solutions for temporary applications in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail, education, health care, government, transportation, security and energy sectors.

