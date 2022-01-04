WINkLink Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $270.66 Million (WIN)

WINkLink (CURRENCY:WIN) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 4th. One WINkLink coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. WINkLink has a total market capitalization of $429.03 million and $270.66 million worth of WINkLink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, WINkLink has traded 4.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

WINkLink Coin Profile

WINkLink launched on July 29th, 2019. WINkLink’s total supply is 994,169,859,243 coins and its circulating supply is 961,737,300,000 coins. WINkLink’s official Twitter account is @WINkorg

According to CryptoCompare, “By creating a whole mining ecosystem, WINk will revolutionize the way that developers adopt the blockchain ecosystem while keeping wealth redistribution at its core. WIN will continue to be the centerpiece of the platform while developers will be able to utilize everything the WINk ecosystem has to offer. By taking behavioral mining to the next level, traditional apps will now have all the resources at their disposal to convert their apps to the TRON blockchain. “

