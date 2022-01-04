WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund (NASDAQ:AGZD) Short Interest Down 98.2% in December

WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund (NASDAQ:AGZD) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 98.2% from the November 30th total of 11,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 38,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Front Row Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Leuthold Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $235,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $516,000. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund by 154.8% during the third quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after buying an additional 8,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its holdings in WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund by 2,896.2% during the second quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 17,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $846,000 after purchasing an additional 17,377 shares in the last quarter.

AGZD opened at $46.77 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.69. WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund has a twelve month low of $46.41 and a twelve month high of $49.67.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 27th. This is a boost from WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

