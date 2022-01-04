Wizz Air (LON:WIZZ) Downgraded to Sell at Citigroup

Wizz Air (LON:WIZZ) was downgraded by equities researchers at Citigroup to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports.

WIZZ has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Wizz Air from GBX 5,800 ($78.16) to GBX 4,960 ($66.84) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 25th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 5,450 ($73.44) price objective on shares of Wizz Air in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 4,700 ($63.33) price objective on shares of Wizz Air in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 4,700 ($63.33) price objective on shares of Wizz Air in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Wizz Air from GBX 6,450 ($86.92) to GBX 5,800 ($78.16) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 5,115.73 ($68.94).

Get Wizz Air alerts:

LON:WIZZ opened at GBX 4,647.87 ($62.63) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 432.39. The stock has a market capitalization of £5.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 4,372.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 4,704.36. Wizz Air has a 12 month low of GBX 3,600 ($48.51) and a 12 month high of GBX 5,595 ($75.39).

In other news, insider Jozsef Varadi sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 4,561 ($61.46), for a total value of £456,100 ($614,607.20).

Wizz Air Company Profile

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes across Europe and the Middle East. As of June 03, 2020, it operated a fleet of 122 aircraft that offered services for approximately 710 routes from 25 bases connecting 155 airports in 45 countries.

Recommended Story: Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Wizz Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wizz Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.