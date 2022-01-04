WoodTrust Financial Corp Grows Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

WoodTrust Financial Corp grew its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 11.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,748 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,088 shares during the period. PayPal comprises 1.2% of WoodTrust Financial Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. WoodTrust Financial Corp’s holdings in PayPal were worth $5,139,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in PayPal by 355.8% during the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 282,691 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $82,399,000 after acquiring an additional 220,669 shares in the last quarter. Van Leeuwen & Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,262,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in PayPal by 75.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 461,392 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $134,427,000 after purchasing an additional 198,742 shares during the last quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC raised its position in PayPal by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 28,385 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its position in PayPal by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 17,889 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PYPL stock traded up $2.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $190.73. 97,596 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,377,892. The company has a market capitalization of $224.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $201.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $252.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $179.15 and a fifty-two week high of $310.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.24 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 20.09% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on PYPL. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of PayPal from $315.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of PayPal from $315.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of PayPal from $335.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist Securities decreased their price target on shares of PayPal from $275.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of PayPal from $340.00 to $264.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PayPal currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $280.85.

In other PayPal news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.32, for a total value of $2,306,658.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.53, for a total value of $2,345,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 14,097 shares of company stock valued at $2,786,518 and sold 44,114 shares valued at $8,990,858. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

