WoodTrust Financial Corp Has $7.63 Million Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

WoodTrust Financial Corp increased its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,854 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises about 1.8% of WoodTrust Financial Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. WoodTrust Financial Corp’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $7,631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. 34.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $3,400.00 price target (up from $3,100.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Alphabet from $3,325.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Alphabet from $3,350.00 to $3,183.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,237.31.

Shares of GOOGL stock traded down $5.22 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $2,891.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,525,892. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,914.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2,775.82. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.90, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,696.10 and a fifty-two week high of $3,019.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. The company had revenue of $53.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $16.40 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 earnings per share for the current year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

