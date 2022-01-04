WoodTrust Financial Corp Has $879,000 Stock Position in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

WoodTrust Financial Corp cut its holdings in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,590 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 951 shares during the quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $879,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 65.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 1,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.03, for a total transaction of $393,153.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.99, for a total value of $25,662,827.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 953,783 shares of company stock worth $315,874,761. 14.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:FB traded up $4.36 on Monday, hitting $340.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 196,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,868,814. The company has a market capitalization of $947.77 billion, a PE ratio of 24.01, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $332.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $345.94. Meta Platforms Inc. has a 1 year low of $244.61 and a 1 year high of $384.33.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $29.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.52 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 35.88%. The company’s revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.71 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 13.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on FB shares. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $365.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $445.00 price objective on Meta Platforms in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. HSBC upgraded Meta Platforms from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $409.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $398.21.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

