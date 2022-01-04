WoodTrust Financial Corp Raises Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

WoodTrust Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. WoodTrust Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $655,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IWD. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 5.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,002,991 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,221,154,000 after buying an additional 766,498 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 9.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,786,478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,186,811,000 after buying an additional 1,170,479 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 32.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,864,429 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $930,215,000 after buying an additional 1,439,756 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,804,691 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $595,472,000 after buying an additional 45,927 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,564,223 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $565,357,000 after buying an additional 49,992 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IWD traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $167.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,842,973. The business’s 50 day moving average is $164.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $161.80. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $133.78 and a 12-month high of $169.02.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

See Also: Limitations of analyzing profit margin

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.