WoodTrust Financial Corp Sells 114 Shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

WoodTrust Financial Corp reduced its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) by 7.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,467 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 114 shares during the period. WoodTrust Financial Corp’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JBHT. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 34.5% during the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,541,459 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $577,081,000 after acquiring an additional 907,873 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 850.6% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 851,887 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $138,816,000 after acquiring an additional 762,272 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 402.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 748,871 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $122,029,000 after purchasing an additional 599,765 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the second quarter worth approximately $40,158,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the second quarter worth approximately $37,039,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.56% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Bradley W. Hicks sold 1,000 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.10, for a total value of $197,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 250 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.41, for a total value of $48,602.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,250 shares of company stock valued at $442,143. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

JBHT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $203.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $154.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Vertical Research cut shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, J.B. Hunt Transport Services currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $183.50.

Shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock opened at $201.84 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $196.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $180.33. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $133.36 and a 12 month high of $206.84.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The transportation company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 24.36% and a net margin of 5.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. Analysts predict that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.05%.

About J.B. Hunt Transport Services

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS) and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight operations for rail carriers.

