Wrapped Bitcoin Price Tops $46,347.37 on Major Exchanges (WBTC)

Wrapped Bitcoin (CURRENCY:WBTC) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 4th. One Wrapped Bitcoin coin can now be purchased for about $46,347.37 or 1.00285156 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Wrapped Bitcoin has traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar. Wrapped Bitcoin has a total market capitalization of $12.02 billion and approximately $222.28 million worth of Wrapped Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.93 or 0.00090729 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00007951 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001934 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.19 or 0.00035041 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00005271 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $471.16 or 0.01019477 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.91 or 0.00025765 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002170 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About Wrapped Bitcoin

WBTC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 27th, 2018. Wrapped Bitcoin’s total supply is 259,440 coins. Wrapped Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @WrappedBTC . Wrapped Bitcoin’s official website is wbtc.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) is the first ERC20 token backed 1:1 with Bitcoin. WBTC standardizes Bitcoin to the ERC20 format, creating smart contracts for Bitcoin. This makes it easier to write smart contracts that integrate Bitcoin transfers. To receive WBTC, a user requests tokens from a merchant. The merchant then performs the required KYC / AML procedures and verifies the user’s identity. Once this is completed, the user and merchant execute their swap, with Bitcoin from the user transferring to the merchant, and WBTC from the merchant transferring to the user. “

Wrapped Bitcoin Coin Trading

