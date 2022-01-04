XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust (NYSE:XFLT) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust (NYSE:XFLT) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 55,900 shares, a growth of 66.4% from the November 30th total of 33,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 224,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

In other news, insider John P. Mcgarrity sold 11,100 shares of XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.10, for a total transaction of $101,010.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John Yogi Spence purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.53 per share, with a total value of $34,120.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of XFLT. Claybrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust in the third quarter valued at $1,015,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust by 62.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 279,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,400,000 after acquiring an additional 107,638 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust in the second quarter valued at $774,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust in the third quarter valued at $663,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust in the second quarter valued at $353,000.

Shares of NYSE XFLT traded up $0.12 during trading on Monday, reaching $9.04. 261,620 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 209,240. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.01. XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust has a twelve month low of $7.35 and a twelve month high of $9.85.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.073 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.69%.

Separately, B. Riley began coverage on shares of XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.50 target price for the company.

XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust Company Profile

XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust invests in a dynamically managed portfolio of floating-rate credit instruments and other structured credit investments within the private markets. Under normal market conditions, the Trust will invest at least 80% of managed assets in senior secured loans, CLO debt and CLO equity.

The Trust seeks attractive total return with an emphasis on income generation across multiple stages of the credit cycle.

