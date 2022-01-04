Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) (CVE:XBC) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) (CVE:XBC) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$5.13.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on XBC shares. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) from C$3.75 to C$3.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. increased their price objective on shares of Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) from C$4.50 to C$5.00 in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$5.00 target price on shares of Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

Shares of CVE:XBC traded up C$0.44 during trading on Monday, reaching C$9.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,135,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,107,002. The company has a quick ratio of 3.57, a current ratio of 4.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.90. Xebec Adsorption Inc. has a 12 month low of C$1.74 and a 12 month high of C$10.47. The stock has a market cap of C$1.52 billion and a PE ratio of -203.67. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$9.98.

Xebec Adsorption Inc provides gas generation, purification, and filtration solutions for the industrial, energy, and renewables marketplace in Canada, China, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company designs, engineers, and manufactures various products that transform raw gases into marketable sources of clean and renewable energy.

