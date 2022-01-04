XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) Holdings Lowered by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,171 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 162 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in XPO Logistics were worth $1,526,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XPO. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 130.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 461 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 488.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,335 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.68% of the company’s stock.

XPO stock opened at $75.50 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46. The company has a market capitalization of $8.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 2.08. XPO Logistics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.24 and a 12 month high of $90.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $77.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.39.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 26.07%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that XPO Logistics, Inc. will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

XPO has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $171.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of XPO Logistics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $161.00 to $101.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $161.00 to $101.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $108.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.52.

In other XPO Logistics news, CEO S Jacobs Bradley sold 3,217,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.21, for a total value of $238,770,675.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

XPO Logistics, Inc engages in the provision of supply chain solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes truck brokerage, expedite, intermodal, drayage, last mile, less-than-truckload, full truckload, global forwarding and managed transportation.

