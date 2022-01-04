Xponance Inc. Cuts Stake in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Xponance Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 677 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $1,448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,097 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $840,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA acquired a new position in Stanley Black & Decker during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 26,011 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,213,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 30,511 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,254,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Stanley Black & Decker during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $718,000. 84.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Stanley Black & Decker alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on SWK shares. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $222.00 price target for the company. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $223.00 to $231.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Bank of America cut shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $230.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, November 1st. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a report on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $227.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $198.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.00.

SWK stock opened at $185.93 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $186.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $190.65. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 12 month low of $167.65 and a 12 month high of $225.00. The company has a market cap of $30.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.26 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 19.70%. Stanley Black & Decker’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.89 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 10.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is currently 28.14%.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil & gas and infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the following three segments: Tools and Storage, Industrial, and Security.

See Also: Equal Weight Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK).

Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.