Xponance Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Xponance Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 26,014 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,750 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $1,521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 0.3% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 52,517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,130,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 1.5% during the third quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 11,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. First National Bank of South Miami boosted its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 5.7% during the third quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 3,291 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 41.6% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 606 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 97.3% during the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 446 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ STLD opened at $61.66 on Tuesday. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.77 and a fifty-two week high of $74.37. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.00. The company has a market capitalization of $12.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.91.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The basic materials company reported $4.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.47 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 billion. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 14.72% and a return on equity of 50.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 118.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.38%.

In related news, SVP Miguel Alvarez sold 8,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.60, for a total transaction of $555,672.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $87.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Steel Dynamics to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.25.

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel; long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail; and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

